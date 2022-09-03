ANADARKO — A Carnegie man was declared competent Thursday to face charges of trying to stab his mother in May 2021.
Following a second competency evaluation report from the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita, Caddo County District Judge David A. Stephens ordered court proceedings for Shaun Alexander Chouteau, 44, to move forward, records indicate.
Charged in the Caddo County District Court for the assault in May 2021, Chouteau was determined incompetent to stand trial for a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon and transported to the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita for treatment in August 2021.
Carnegie police were called to a disturbance at a home and arrived to find a man holding a knife. The man dropped it and told officers Chouteau had just tried to stab an older woman, Chouteau’s mother, the probable cause affidavit states. The man said he got Chouteau off the woman and took the knife.
The mother said her son, Chouteau, had attacked her, threw her to the ground and raised a knife like he was going to stab her when he was on top of her, the affidavit states. He became angry when she wouldn’t let him use her phone, she said.
According to the affidavit, Chouteau admitted to investigators he had the knife and “the thought of killing her was on my mind.”
Chouteau was ordered to return to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 for his preliminary hearing conference.
