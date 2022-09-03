ANADARKO — A Carnegie man was declared competent Thursday to face charges of trying to stab his mother in May 2021.

Following a second competency evaluation report from the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita, Caddo County District Judge David A. Stephens ordered court proceedings for Shaun Alexander Chouteau, 44, to move forward, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

