CARNEGIE — A 43-year-old man is in jail on $50,000 bond after he was accused of trying to stab his mother.
Shaun Alexander Chouteau, of Carnegie, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Carnegie police arrived to a May 12 disturbance call at a home in the 600 block of East Oklahoma Street to find another man holding a knife. He dropped it when he saw the police, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said Chouteau had just tried to stab the older woman.
He told police he had to kick Chouteau off the mother. That’s when, he said, the attacker dropped the knife and ran to a home next door.
The woman was “very shaken and upset,” the affidavit states. She said her son, Chouteau, had attacked her, throwing her to the ground and raising a knife like he was going to stab her when he was on top of her. She said he blew up when she wouldn’t let him use her phone.
When the officer went to the other home, Chouteau came outside and said, “Let’s go,” according to the affidavit. He admitted to having the knife and “the thought of killing her was on my mind,” according to the investigator. He said he realized he didn’t need to stab her to get the court’s attention.
Chouteau is being held in the Caddo County Detention Center on $50,000 bond, records indicate.