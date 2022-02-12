ANADARKO — A Carnegie man was arrested Friday for allegations he repeatedly raped and sexually abused a 15-year-old girl beginning when she was a pre-teen.
Now he’s in jail on $250,000 bond.
Daniel Dawson, 33, made his initial appearance Friday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with three counts of child sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree rape, records indicate. Each child sexual abuse charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Special Agent Fernando Diaz began investigating Dawson shortly before Christmas 2021 after the 15-year-old girl claimed Dawson forced her to perform oral sex on him while driving back from Mountain View, the arrest warrant affidavit states. She told Dawson’s girlfriend about the incident on Oct. 10, 2021, two days after the alleged incident.
During a forensic interview, the girl said the abuse began when she was 12, Diaz stated. She described Dawson committing rape as well as oral and anal sodomy and of repeated inappropriate touching incidents, the affidavit states. She said the Oct. 8, 2021, incident was punishment for having “hickies” on her neck.
One incident the girl described as happening in Dawson’s “workshop” or “drug room” where there are many locks on the door to keep people from entering, Diaz said.
After most events, the girl said Dawson told her that one day, “You’re going to send me to jail,” according to the affidavit. She said she’d never told anyone of the abuse before. Dawson’s girlfriend could corroborate many of the dates of the events as being when she was away.
Dawson returns to court at 9 a.m. April 14 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.