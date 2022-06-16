ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued for a Carnegie Dollar General Store employee for allegations of ripping off his store while on duty.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Carlos Satank Torres, 36, of Carnegie, for a felony count of embezzlement, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine up to $5,000 and restitution.
Carnegie Police Sgt. Dustin Thurman stated he was called May 26 to the Dollar General Store, 122 E. 4th Street, regarding possible embezzlement by a couple of employees.
The Dollar General district manager said she’d been going through the company’s point of sale report and found transactions by Torres and another employee of “great value,” the warrant affidavit states. Thurman stated that during a transaction review, Torres appears to be overriding the price for items for the other employee, taking off up to 80 percent of the value in some cases.
The regional loss prevention manager interviewed Torres and the other employee prior to Thurman being called. Both admitted to theft and “sliding merchandise,” according to the affidavit.
Written statements by the two employees were turned over to Thurman where they admitted to price changing and consuming products without paying, the affidavit states. A total of $4,420 of non-scanned and self-consumed projects were believed to be taken.
No warrant has been issued for the second employee, as of Wednesday.