An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a 72-year-old Lawton woman accused of acting as the friend of a woman living in an assisted living facility while stealing over $19,000.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Gloria Jean Hogan, a.k.a. Gloria Fitch, for a count of financial exploitation by a caretaker, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 fine.
The victim, who resides at Monte Vista Rehabilitation in Lawton, told investigators that Hogan helped her run errands and pay bills. Since being admitted to the facility, she noticed her account had been “significantly depleted,” the warrant affidavit states. Checks cashed on the woman’s bank account were made payable to Hogan.
The total amount of checks cash by Hogan between April and June 2021 totaled $19,341.61, the affidavit states.
Hogan spoke with investigators in December 2021. According to the affidavit, she admitted to filling out the checks and taking them to sign before cashing them at her bank. She said she would take the money back to her friend and she would be given an unspecified amount.
During questioning, Hogan couldn’t explain why the woman sent her to cash the checks, according to the investigator. She admitted to knowing the other woman had been diagnosed last year with Alzheimer’s.
A search warrant was issued for the route the money traveled. Hogan’s bank account records showed she had been depositing the checks into her account and hadn’t cashed out the full amount, the affidavit states.
Hogan has a 1991 felony conviction in Comanche County for uttering a forged instrument. She was sentenced to serve seven years probation with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. She was also convicted in 1993 of a misdemeanor count of unlawfully obtaining unemployment benefits.
Hogan’s cash arrest warrant bond was set at $25,000.