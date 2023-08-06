Cuffs

DUNCAN — A 59-year-old Stephens County woman is wanted for allegations she exploited a vulnerable adult in her care.

The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Karen Sue Henry, of Duncan, for a count of financial exploitation by a caretaker, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000 plus restitution.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

