Oklahoma will be the first state in the nation to adopt an expansive caregiver tax credit after the Caring for Caregivers Act goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

The bill, passed this month in the Legislature’s special session, was championed by House Majority Leader Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, in the House and carried by Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, in the Senate.

