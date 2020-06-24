The Willow Park Care Center employee targeted by an ex-co-worker for online harassment has been reinstated to her job following the investigation and conviction of the man who made a fake social media profile in her name.
On Tuesday, Southwest LTC, owner operators of Willow Creek Care Center released a statement that they have “reinstated Jamie Richmond at our Willow Park facility in Lawton, Oklahoma.”
Richmond and her family were the targets of an online assault after a former co-worker created the fake Facebook profile.
Micah DeShawn McClellan, 27, turned himself into authorities June 20 and pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of slander, according to court records. The crime is punishable by between 20 and 120 days in county jail and/or a fine between $100 to $500.
McClellan admitted to creating a false Facebook page and of representing himself to be Richmond. By pleading guilty, he agreed its intent was to cause public outcry of racism and injustice against the Facebook user. He’d been fired from the facility shortly before creating the social media profile.
There had been calls for Richmond to be fired and investigators believed the posting also incited others to call her work and send harassing messages through social media. There were countless threats of ‘bodily injury, bombings and other unlawful acts (made) to her and her family,’” the affidavit states.
Free on a $1,000 own recognizance bond, McClellan is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:15 p.m. July 15 in Associate District Judge Grant Shepard’s courtroom.
According to the statement, Southwest LTC is “extremely thankful that law enforcement swiftly resolved this situation for both her and our Willow Park employee family.”