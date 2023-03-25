An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a CAN (certified nurse’s assistant) at a Lawton care facility after she was accused of using a resident’s debit card to make car payments and eat on another’s dime.
Investigators said her Door Dash orders identified her as a suspect.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant for Leshona Mishelle Means, 45, of Lawton, for a felony count of exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.
Lawton Police Detective David Folkert stated the investigation began Jan. 10 when an officer was called to Cedar Crest Manor, 1700 Fort Sill Blvd., regarding the discovery of multiple charges made on a resident’s debit card. Multiple charges were made on the bank account for $695.54, the warrant affidavit states.
Charges were made to T-Mobile, through Door Dash delivery to Outback Steakhouse, McDonalds, Taco Bell and El Toro as well as a dine-in at Hot Wok and a pair of car payments to Auto Finance USA, Folkert stated. One of the restaurants identified Means as the purchaser; she had been employed at the facility until the thefts were uncovered, the affidavit states. The debit card was cancelled.
The 76-year-old woman spoke with Folkert. She said she had given Means, one of her caregivers, her card to get her a soda but hadn’t authorized her use for any other expenditures, according to the affidavit.
Investigators were able to identify the T-Mobile account and the car being paid on tracked back to Means, Folkert stated.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Means’ arrest.
