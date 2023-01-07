Elementary students made a big splash Friday with their engineering skills.
Which was fortunate because the unforgiving waters of Fort Sill’s Rinehart Fitness Center swimming pool at Fort Sill was the site for this year’s Lawton Public Schools (LPS) Cardboard Cup 2023.
Cardboard, duct tape and ingenuity went arm in arm for this second annual event. Students between third and fifth grades in Lawton and Fort Sill’s schools spent three hours assembling their vessels Friday morning.
No teachers or staff were involved in helping other than teachers like Edison Elementary’s Brittany Ritchey who helped captain Nekodah Edwards into his life vest before taking to the helm of the “Unsinkable Big Buoy.” The jacket came in handy as he promptly flipped over the bow and into the blue water. He was soon joined by the “Big Buoy” which proved it was sinkable.
But it was the effort put into the construction and teamwork among the students that proved to be the real stars of the show, according to Pam Thomas from the LPS Education Tech Department. Each watercraft was “built, engineered and tested” by the students, she said.
“The next future engineers are right here in this building,” she said. “Boat building is definitely a difficult process. It’s a little harder than it looks.”
On the line were regatta trophies designed and created by the Life Ready Center’s pre-engineering department. For many of the kids participating, the event offered a first opportunity to take their shot of seeing their practicable efforts pay off in action.
Focused from her starting position, Freedom Elementary’s boat captain Claire Janoe paddled with her cardboard hand paddles with purpose. Her eyes remained fixed on the prize. As her competition capsized or crashed into the lane ropes beside her, she stayed steady and straight until touching the other end of the pool.
Once on land, Janoe leaped into her mother Andi’s arms and clutched her heroically. The mother reminded her daughter she didn’t do it alone but congratulated her for doing her part.
“Good job to you and your team,” she said.
As trophies were awarded to close the competition, Thomas made sure all who competed understood they were appreciated.
“I think everyone did an amazing job,” she said. “You can all be proud of the effort you put into this.”