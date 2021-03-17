Safe Kids Oklahoma will hold a free car seat check from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 1908 E. Gore, Suite B.
A technician from Safe Kids Oklahoma will be on hand to help care givers make sure car seats or booster seats are properly installed.
A limited number of car seats will be available on a first come, first served basis. The child must be present or the mother must be within 6 weeks of delivery. Guardians must show proof of government assistance (WIC, Food Stamps or SoonerCare) and must be the legal guardian of the child.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be practiced. All persons in the vehicle must wear a mask, the driver and passenger must remain in the vehicle until called to the inspection station and drivers and passengers will exit the vehicle only at inspection and practice social distancing guidelines.
The car seat check is sponsored by State Farm Agent Jason Hosch.