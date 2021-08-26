A high-speed traffic chase Tuesday morning ended with the driver getting away on foot.
Because he left a trail of bread crumbs, including personal items in the car and his jogging pants stuck to a fence, police have an idea of the identity of the bare-legged fugitive.
Lawton Police Officer Enoch Marshall reported being called shortly before 1:30 a.m. to look out for a black Chrysler 300 with its headlights off that blew through a traffic stop attempt near Southwest 27th Street and G Avenue. He saw the still-darkened car traveling westbound on Southwest J Avenue toward Southwest 38th Street, turned on the lights and tried to make his own stop.
The car accelerated southbound on Southwest 38th Street and blew past the West Lee Boulevard intersection at about 60 mph, according to Marshall.
“The visibility was poor and it was dark,” he reported, “but the roads were clear of traffic.”
After signaling a turn onto Southwest Bishop Road, Marshall said the car continued south, kicking up gravel from the road. The chase continued to near Coombs Road where the car stopped in the intersection and the driver bailed and ran away. A path of knocked over grass showed the driver’s run through a field. According to the report, a pair of jogging pants were left hanging from a fence.
A Comanche County K9 officer was brought in but lost the runner’s scent near a body of water, the report states.
The car, which had not been reported stolen, was impounded by police. According to the report, the residence the car’s ownership returned to appeared abandoned. Investigators found items like blankets and pillows that made it appear he may have been living inside the car.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.