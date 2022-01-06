Turmoil. Riot. Insurrection.
Call it what you want. But, the Jan. 6, 2021, event that brought armed and unarmed, angry citizens into the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., as Congress was beginning its process to certify 2020 election results continues to be a trigger point for people still debating the causes and effects. But, the average American probably has other things on his mind, said three Cameron University professors and a local member of the Republican party who studies national events.
Why discussion is important
Cameron political science professor David Searcy is blunt: America should continue discussing the issue to understand the circumstances that led to it to "avoid repeating it" and to understand the motivation of the people involved. He said the political division associated with that question surprises him.
"If you had asked me that question a year ago, my thought would have been it was a come-together moment," he said.
That doesn't mean Searcy believes Americans are deeply and evenly divided on the issue and that actions should be taken. He said while partisan division certainly exists, a poll by the Pew Research Center in September 2021 showed 78 percent of registered voters felt it was important to prosecute those who participated in the riot.
"I think there is a little more consensus than we give credit for," he said, adding there still is a partisan divide — while almost 100 percent of Democrats hold that belief, fewer Republicans do. "The division is among those who believe Trump won and those people only make up 20 percent of the public."
Searcy said he struggles with the issue, explaining he wants to understand those who support the rioters and what they did that day, something he views as a foreign concept.
"I want to know more," he said.
Searcy doesn't believe the blame can be focused on one area, entity or individual, explaining some of the problem is the country's leaders, voted into office by American citizens. He noted Sen. James Lankford initially said he would push for an audit and contest the election results, but changed his mind after the riot.
"We bear responsibility because we sent him to Washington," he said, explaining Lankford was reflecting what he thought his constituents wanted.
Can there be too much discussion? Cameron history professor Lance Janda said that question is hard to answer.
"One of the many dangers of social media is 'doomscrolling' (continually surfing the web for bad news). You can talk anything into the ground," he said, adding there is the real potential of scaring yourself to death. "Take a break from it once in a while."
But, Janda said there also is the danger of too little talk on an important topic.
"You can be blind to what risks are out there," he said. "Talk about it enough to take meaningful action, but not so much that you do despair."
The effect on the nation
Searcy said that is why the riot continues to bother him.
"The main thing democracy is really, really good at is that it leads people into not engaging in violence to achieve a political end," he said. "If you listen to what the rioters said — they were 100 percent wrong, but they truly seem to believe Trump won the election and it was stolen from him. They lost faith in the democratic process. The one thing Americans have been historically good at — with the major exception of the Civil War — is that we have transferred power peacefully. This riot is the best example in U.S. history, other than the Civil War, of people engaging in violence, rather than convincing more people: 'We'll win next time.' That is the danger. Democracies fall when people don't believe they work."
Searcy said the damage reflected in that riot is reversible, but it will mean leadership on every party level and voters who will vote in ways that uphold that. He cited the 2022 election for Oklahoma's U.S. senator. Searcy said the Republican side has two candidates with starkly different views of what happened: Lankford is not happy about it, but says Biden won; his opponent believes the election was stolen.
"Frankly, we need better leadership to establish that: listen, this is how democracy works; sometimes you do the best you can and lose," he said, adding that is something Americans do well.
Searcy said he loves to tell students the story of the 1800 election, when President John Adams rejected friends who urged him to use the power of his office to remain president. Adams' response: that would destroy the America he spent a lifetime building.
"That is literally the first time in the history of the world that, without the threat of violence, one party peacefully transferred power," Searcy said.
Janda said while the effects are difficult to measure, they have been significant. While there are those who seem to have forgotten about Jan. 6, Janda said there are others making a dedicated effort to understand the event so they can propose steps to avoid such actions in the future. He said that is the goal of the Jan. 6 Commission, but its work is being obstructed.
"That represents a huge and alarming change in our political culture," he said, adding some Republicans are downplaying the significance of the attack, arguing it wasn't important or wasn't a riot or an insurrection.
He said right wing groups in many states are trying to get supporters elected or appointed to local, county and state posts that certify vote counts and election integrity. Some Republican state legislatures have passed laws allowing them to decertify election results they consider suspect and/or appoint alternate slates of electors to the Electoral College.
"The danger is that they may invalidate a perfectly fair election that resulted in a popular vote victory for a Democratic candidate and simply appoint electors that would vote for the Republican instead and thereby invalidate the will of the people," Janda said, adding that opens the doors to state legislatures controlled by Democrats to do the same.
Cameron political science professor Jeffrey Metzger said it is too soon to evaluate the long-term effects of the Jan. 6 riot because it is too early in the process, but there also are other factors at play.
"I think it has been overshadowed by COVID," he said, adding constant media cycles make the issue more dramatic. "I don't feel like a lot of people are thinking much about it, or the aftermath."
Metzger said while the riot should be remembered and analyzed, political polarization is encouraging "a conflicting narrative" that people use to help them make sense of their world. So, unlike the 9/11 attack that brought the nation together, the Capitol riot "has not led to a greater sense of unity."
"It was an embarrassment," local Republican Ed Petersen said of the Jan. 6 event, adding he isn't certain that is a universal feeling. "It was an event handled poorly by the defenders of the Capitol."
Does the average American understand
Local Republican Ed Petersen said the average American has more on his mind and doesn't really care.
"We're a nation that doesn't even study civics," he said, adding few people care what goes on in government as they go about their daily lives, unless it is a local event. "I think we spent a year talking and retalking about it to the point that 'I'm fed up with it.' Most people have have not paid as much attention to it, as a person who follows the news has.
"Unless you're a new junkie, you're getting kinda tired of this. It's been a year," Petersen said, adding constant discussions of the riot have been used to assault former President Donald Trump, to the anger of some.
Searcy agrees the topic isn't getting much thought.
"I don't think the average American spends a lot of time thinking about it," he said. "We're in year three of a global pandemic. The average American has other things going on.
"The average American hasn't paid attention to politics since 1790."
Janda said the problem is most Americans pay too little attention to politics and have a rudimentary understanding of the political system and how the Constitution works.
"That's socially destructive. That's the societal glue that holds us together," he said, adding people who don't understand the system are easy prey to those who pass on false information or conspiracy theories, a problem in today's highly politicized atmosphere. "Once everything is political, politics have no meaning."
Historical context
Janda said while the nation has had periods of political violence and intense political divisiveness, "this has not happened before." What makes today different is that people are attacking the institution, not disagreeing over policy.
"They're saying the system doesn't work. They're saying the elections can't be trusted. That is a whole new level of dangerous. We've never had elected officials saying the system is broken," he said, explaining former President Trump and some members of Congress are saying the system doesn't work, meaning the people leading the system are the ones saying it is broken. "That is soundly destructive. It undermines faith in the whole thing."
Janda said believing those people seems to be an opening for the next step, which could be revolution.
"That's different than saying we need to do better," he said. "You're talking about the very nature of the system. That's what's so alarming."
He said studying history from any perspective should make people question how patriots could make that argument because they are fundamentally destroying the system by calling for civil war.
"Civil wars never go well," he said. "They are horrifically destructive."
Metzger said he believes there are influences today that the generation between the end of World War II and the beginning of the internet didn't face. Back then, there seemed to be high consensus: for example, in terms of the Cold War, "everyone had an agreement of what happened and what it meant." Today, consensus seems to be gone, Metzger said, adding when the Capitol was breached, some clearly were targeting specific politicians, which is unique in American political history.
Janda said the most important thing the country can do is to "vehemently reject the idea that the 2020 election was fraudulent."
"We demand that our elected officials unify us, rather than divide us," he said. "Remind ourselves that the system still works. It's not perfect, but it allows changes in a peaceful manner. If you don't like how things are, vote in the next election. You can't have a democracy unless the losers are willing to admit they lost. You can't have a football game if someone is going to ignore the score."