Capital Outlay Budget
•The 2021-2022 City of Lawton budget includes $2.672 million in capital outlay expenditures, compared to $3.83 million requests made by city staff.
City administrators are hoping to cover another $1.16 million in the General and Enterprise funds, designated from economic stimulus funding allocated to Lawton through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Expenditures include:
•$382,100 for three dump trucks for the streets division.
•$382,100 for four side load compactor trucks, •$214,134 for a landfill compactor, $283,073 for a container truck and $218,640 for a flatbed for the solid waste division.
•$330,066 for 20 E-citation equipment and $361,377 for an armored assault truck for Lawton Police Department.
•$212,000 for directional boring equipment for the sewer system construction division.