The victim wounded in an April 2018 shooting incident that left a Lawton teen dead testified, along with his nephew, Tuesday against the man accused of pulling the trigger.
Al Marroquin said he had no doubts that Delante Trevon Lawrence, 27, pulled the trigger, killing La’Munt Edward Pickens-Hawkins, 17, during an April 21, 2018, incident at his apartment in a triplex at 508 NW 3rd, Apt. 3.
The witness was sure Lawrence shot him as well. Al Marroquin said Lawrence wasn’t the man he thought he was.
“He didn’t seem like a bad guy,” he said, “but if you’re going to shoot a kid, you’re not good.”
Al Marroquin said his home was filled with his nephew, Antonio Marroquin and his friends, Hawkins and another teen, along with his girlfriend, his sister, another woman and a man. He said Lawrence had come over to smoke a joint.
Al Marroquin downplayed his marijuana connection with Lawrence and made it seem this was the first time he would be inside his apartment to smoke marijuana. Later testimony by his nephew would call that information into question.
Lawrence’s attorney, Ronald Kelly of Oklahoma City, asked Al Marroquin what happened leading up to the shooting. He said he had been standing at his bedroom doorway in the small apartment and Lawrence was seated with his back to him, leaning over a table and rolling a joint. Things changed in a heartbeat, he said.
“Everybody was busy,” Al Marroquin said. “He (Lawrence) just jumped up and shot somebody. He did shoot and kill that kid, he did shoot me.”
“I don’t know why he up and did that,” he said.
Following the gunshot, Al Marroquin said he rushed toward Lawrence and grabbed the gun. During the struggle, the gun went off and he was struck by a bullet.
Kelly turned the questions to the struggle for the gun and Al Marroquin’s surety that he didn’t possibly pull the trigger during the scrum.
“In the process of doing that, you don’t know if it was his finger, your finger on the trigger,” Kelly said.
The witness answered with two words: “Yeah, right.”
Kelly also inquired about why he charged the gunman.
“If anybody’s going to get shot in my home, it’s me,” Al Marroquin replied.
Kelly attempted to get Al Marroquin to answer questions about a box of ammunition that police may have found in the home. He replied that he doesn’t have a gun and there wouldn’t be a reason to have live ammunition.
“There’s no guns in the house, ever, except for the one he (Lawrence) had in his waistband, I guess,” Al Marroquin said. “The only real bullets were in his gun.”
“Don’t forget, I was shot,” he continued. “He shot me, he killed that kid. Why don’t we talk about that?”
Antonio Marroquin took the stand and, while some of his testimony clashed with his uncle’s regarding marijuana usage, most of his information backed up the prior story.
Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver led the young man through the afternoon leading to the shooting. He said he’d arrived at his uncle’s and was eating when Al Marroquin said his “plug” — drug dealer — was coming by and asked if he wanted to buy any marijuana. He called Hawkins, and his friends arrived soon after.
Antonio Marroquin said he was sitting at the coffee table next to Lawrence and they were each getting joints rolled when his friends arrived. He let them in the apartment and said when Hawkins came in, the scene turned violent.
“As soon as he walked in, all of a sudden, I hear a ‘pop’,” he said. “That’s when my uncle grabbed for the gun. They were fighting for the gun and it went off.”
Lawrence fled the apartment and at that moment, Antonio Marroquin said, Hawkins didn’t know he’d been shot. He stood up then collapsed to the ground and said, “I think I’ve been shot.” After taking off Hawkins' windbreaker, he saw blood dripping.
Antonio Marroquin said he learned that Lawrence is the brother of a teen who his friends' squad, “The Ridge” had a beef with. He said “The Ridge” wasn’t a gang but a group of friends who’d grown up and enjoyed activities together.
Oliver asked about spent shotgun shell casings Al Marroquin had in the house and inquired if there were any other guns in the house besides the one used in the shooting. Antonio Marroquin said things would have been much different if there had been.
“He (Lawrence) wouldn’t have been a wolf in a chicken coop,” he said.
During Kelly’s cross-examination, Antonio Marroquin was asked about “The Ridge” and troubles with Lawrence’s brother. He said he wasn’t involved in the “troubles.” Since the shooting, their squad is no more — “Nah, that’s extinct.”
The shooting has caused a lot of changes, Antonio Marroquin said. When asked about the man and woman who fled after Lawrence, he said he didn’t know them. They are his uncle’s friends. He hasn’t seen them since the shooting. He also doesn’t spend the amount of time with his uncle that he once did.
When asked why he didn’t immediately tell police about the man and woman leaving the scene of the shooting, Antonio Marroquin blamed it on being stunned from the events unfolding.
“We was all shocked,” he said. “My friend got shot; my uncle got shot.”
Testimony resumes at 9 a.m. today in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom.