A pair of Lawton parents are free on $10,000 bond after their bruised and battered 11-year-old son told police they’d beaten him over three days.
Jonathan Sivao, 40, and Fuantino Sivao, 35, both of Lawton, made their initial appearances Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where each received a felony count of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Lawton Police Sgt. Steven Schulte and Sgt. Sedonna Warren spoke with the 11-year-old boy on Monday. He said for the past three days, his mother had beaten him with a wooden cane and slide-style shoes and he had bruises from being punched by his father, the probable cause affidavit states.
Warren stated he had severe bruising to both thighs and hips, his face, his right bicep and around his collarbone.
Fuantino Sivao admitted she’d struck the boy with a belt for lying but denied using a cane, the affidavit states.
Both parents are free after posting $10,000 bonds with the stipulation they have no contact with the boy. They each return to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 9, 2023, for preliminary hearing conferences.
