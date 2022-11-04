A pair of Lawton parents are free on $10,000 bond after their bruised and battered 11-year-old son told police they’d beaten him over three days.

Jonathan Sivao, 40, and Fuantino Sivao, 35, both of Lawton, made their initial appearances Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where each received a felony count of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you