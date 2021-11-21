History will come alive on Fort Sill with the annual Candlelight Stroll.
Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4, at the Fort Sill National Landmark and Museum at 435 Quanah Road, and will continue until 7:45 p.m. with new groups being taken in every 15 minutes.
The Candlelight Stroll is more of a brisk walk, and is not recommended for anyone who doesn’t feel they can keep pace or walk upstairs. It starts at the museum’s visitor center and goes around Fort Sill’s old Quadrangle.
The tours take ticket holders through five buildings, the guardhouse, the cavalry barracks, Sherman House, and the chapel. Each building is presented in much the same way it appeared at Fort Sill in the 19th Century, according to Fort Sill officials.
It won’t just be the buildings that look the part, however. Each building and tour will be staffed with volunteer historical interpreters who will look the part, as well.
Interpreters will be portraying an array of figures who would’ve featured in the Fort Sill of 150 years ago, including Buffalo Soldiers, Deputy U.S. Marshalls, and clergy.
Scott Neel, director and curator of the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum, said that the event is a great way to learn some of the lesser-known history of Southwest Oklahoma.
“We’re encouraging people to come out and see the history, especially those who aren’t from the area and want to learn something about where they are,” Neel said.
This year, the tour will see a few changes. COVID-19 mask requirements are strongly enforced at the Fort in all indoor areas, and all attendees of the tour are expected to always comply. Masks will be made available at the start of the tour for anyone who does not have one.
Another change this year is the loss of one of the Stroll’s long-time interpreters, Kenneth Reese.
Reese portrayed the chaplain of the Old Chapel at the fort for many years. He died last year, and his role is being filled by a new interpreter.
Despite the loss of Reese, and new restrictions, Neel said that hopes are high for the tours this year, after the event was canceled last year.
“This year’s going to be real special for us,” Neel said.
The tour is not recommended for children under the age of 10. Neel said the reasoning for this has a lot to do with interest more than anything else.
“We thought that the kids might not get as much out of the tour, as they wouldn’t have as much interest in the history as the adults might,” Neel said.