WALTERS — The family of the man killed in Lawton’s last homicide of 2022 is holding a candlelight service in his honor Saturday.
The service to honor Shane Chockpoyah will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Sultan Park in Walters. The public is invited.
Investigators said Chockpoyah, 48, was strangled to death around Dec. 25, 2022, by a man who wanted the Nissan Pathfinder he’d been driving. The suspect then moved his body before dumping him under a comforter and a blanket at 706 SW Monroe.
A funeral service for Chockpoyah was held Jan. 6 at the Comanche Nation Community Center in Walters and burial was in the Walters Cemetery under direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home.
Joshua Andrew Smith, 24, of Lawton, has been charged in Comanche County District Court with felony charges of second-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
Held on $100,000 bond, Smith returns to court at 3 p.m. April 4 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.