ANADARKO — Candidates for the April 23 Apache Tribe of Oklahoma general election have been announced.
The election will be held April 23 at the tribe’s headquarters in Anadarko. Voters will select from the candidates for the Apache Business Committee and the Apache Housing Authority, according to Raquel Wildes, election board secretary.
Business committee nominees:
•Chairman: Durell Cooper and Bobby Komardley.
•Vice chair: Matthew Tselee and Paul Killsfirst.
•Secretary/treasurer: Crystal Pewo Lightfoot and Ruth Wetselline Bert.
•Committee member: Dustin Cozad, Donald Komardley and Carmella Fowler.
Housing authority candidates:
•Chair: Justus Perry.
•Vice chair: Gene Maroquin Jr.
•Commissioner: Craig Maroquin.