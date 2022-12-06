Great Plains Technology Center incumbent school board member Arthur Patrick was among the candidates who filed for election Monday on the first day of filing for open school board seats.
By day’s end, there were candidates in 10 of the 11 school districts in the county with open seats, including Great Plains Technology Center. Residents have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file for the seats. Under state law, qualified candidates must be a resident in the district they seek to represent and registered voter at an address within the boundaries of the district, both for at least six months prior to the first day of filing. Candidates also must have a high school diploma or certificate of equivalency.
Declarations of candidacy are available at county election board offices or may be downloaded at the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Candidates who filed Monday include:
Great Plains Technology Center Board of Education, Office 4: Arthur Patrick.
Lawton Board of Education, Office 3: Elizabeth Fabrega
Bishop Board of Education, Office 2: Thresa Seabolt
Cache Board of Education, Office 3: Brian Gladwell
Chattanooga Board of Education, Office 3: Brandon Collins and Bryan Buchwald
Elgin Board of Education, Office 3: Jaimee Deel
Fletcher Board of Education: Office 3: Danny Cooper; Office 2: Hayden Herrin; Office 1: Dustin Hooper
Flower Mound Board of Education, Office 2: Kathy Plunk
Geronimo Board of Education, Office 3: Bobby Scarfone
Sterling board of Education, Office 3: Jeffrey Milam