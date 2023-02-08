Candidates continued to file for municipal office Tuesday, creating races in some Comanche County elections.
Those who want to run for municipal office have until 5 p.m. today to file their declarations of candidacy with county election boards, including the Comanche County Election Board in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. Candidates who have filed include:
Cache: Ward 2 council: Kenneth Lyon, Mandy Martine-Ralston; Ward 4 council: Mark A. Hill Sr.
Chattanooga: Board of trustees (two positions): William Harper, Alvie Claborn, Russell Loftin
Elgin: Ward 4 council: Travis Bennett
Fletcher: Board of trustees (three positions): John Monroe, Barbara Wilson, Kim Hyneman, Kevin L. Hutcheson, Jarold Igo, Steve Bentley
Geronimo: Ward 3 council: Jesse Nash. Mayor: Lesley Mallow.
Indiahoma: Board of trustees (two positions): Don Probst, Stacie Chibitty, Bobby E. Sorrells
Medicine Park: Board of trustees (three positions): Stephanie Ann New, John Branch, Candy J. Hanza. Board of trustees (unexpired): Dwight Cope
Sterling: Board of trustees (three positions): Ralph Lee Eddie, Vicky Byrd. Board of trustees unexpired: Pennie Wolfe.