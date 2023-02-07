Candidates began filing for office Monday, in the first day of filings for those wanting to hold municipal office.
The filing period will remain open through 5 p.m. Wednesday, with local declarations of candidacy to be filed at the Comanche County Election Board Office, in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. Candidates who filed Monday in Comanche County were:
Cache: Ward 2 council: Kenneth Lyon; Ward 4 council: Mark A. Hill Sr.
Chattanooga: Board of trustees (two positions): William Harper, Alvie Claborn
Fletcher: Board of trustees (three positions): John Monroe, Barbara Wilson, Kim Hyneman
Geronimo: Ward 3 council: Jesse Nash
Indiahoma: Board of trustees (two positions): Don Probst, Stacie Chibitty, Bobby E. Sorrells
Medicine Park: Board of trustees (two positions): Stephanie Ann New. Board of trustees (unexpired): Dwight Cope
Sterling: Board of trustees (three positions): Ralph Lee Eddie.