DUNCAN — When Marion Lennox was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2006, he wasn’t surprised.
In many ways Lennox was expecting the diagnosis. He was in his early 70s and his family had a history of prostate cancer. He also knew that as a Black man he was at an increased risk of prostate cancer. He knew this because he had been getting prostate cancer screenings since his late 30s.
“I’ve always gotten my prostate checked once a year,” Lennox said.
His first appointment with a urologist came at age 39 after he learned about an uncle who had died from the disease. It’s part of the reason the diagnosis never alarmed him.
“I never did get scared because I had done a lot of reading about prostate cancer. I’ve got a lot of friends who are doctors and nurses, I’d sit with them and talk with them about it. So, I wasn’t alarmed when I got it,” Lennox said.
That tenacity and knowledge paid off for Lennox in the end; because of his annual checkups, the doctors caught his cancer at stage 1. Lennox received radiation seed therapy and within two years was declared cancer free. Now, he spends his time serving as an advocate for prostate cancer awareness and early detection.
Lennox has brought his message to several venues across Southwest Oklahoma and around the United States. He considers it his mission to educate and encourage men to take control of their health.
“If my advocacy can save just one life, it will be worth it,” Lennox said.
Men are their own best protection against prostate cancer, Lennox said. He encourages all men 40 and over to begin a yearly screening for prostate cancer. And if a man has a family history of prostate cancer, Lennox said screenings should begin at 35.
“The importance of early detection cannot be overemphasized,” Lennox said.
One of his many advocacy tools is a pamphlet he wrote called “Prostate Cancer: The Wicked One,” which he distributes at all of his speaking engagements. It’s something that he always carries with him, and even occasionally leaves for strangers to discover. One of those strangers reached out to him after discovering the pamphlet.
“What really made me feel good was something that happened two years ago. I had about 10 of these pamphlets with me and my daughter and I were flying to a family reunion, so I left some on the airplane. On the way back from the reunion this guy in New Jersey calls me and explains who he is. He tells me he got one of my pamphlets from the plane and called the number because he’d just learned that his grandfather had died of prostate cancer, he was 40 and had never had a checkup,” Lennox said. “Anyway I told him to schedule one as soon as he got off the phone. He called me back after the checkup and told me everything was all right. That made me feel good.”
Despite his own advocacy efforts, nine of Lennox’s male relatives have passed away from prostate cancer since his original 2006 diagnosis. Black men are 75 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer than white men and twice as likely to die from the disease, according to Lennox.
“If one close relative has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, your chances of developing it double,” Lennox said. “That’s why annual testing is so important.”
Lennox urges men to make annual testing a calendar event akin to a birthday. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month.