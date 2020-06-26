There is a room in the Lawton Family YMCA where adults are asked to check their cynicism at the door. Inside, the walls are covered in finger paintings and affirmations of friendship and kindness. Here there is no space at the table for anger or sadness, only laughter.
A group of kids sits around the table pounding bread flat and taking turns spraying butter and sprinkling sugar on what will eventually become cinnamon rolls. Twelve-year-old Jimma Effinger sits at the head of the table instructing her fellow campers.
This is the YMCA’s summer youth camp’s 10 to 12-year-old group, led by three-year camp veteran, Sydney Weber.
“This is our elite group,” Weber said, “we let them do more advanced activities. They have a book club, they get to go to the library and Elmer Thomas Park and do fishing and things like that.”
Today the kids are making cinnamon rolls as part of a new project. Each Friday, the group will research and select individual, no-bake recipes that they will present to one another. A vote will be held to select the favorite and the following Friday the group will create that recipe with the individual who chose the recipe serving as the group leader. Last week, Effinger’s suggestion of cinnamon rolls was selected as the inaugural recipe.
“I’ve always wanted to make cinnamon rolls, that’s why I chose it,” Effinger said. “I practiced at home so I knew I could do it.”
Effinger leads her fellow campers — Addison McDonald, Caleb Hale, Joel Cable and Jayded Lee — through the creation of their cinnamon rolls. It’s an involved process. First, they peel the crust from the bread (who wants crusty cinnamon rolls), then the bread is pounded flat and sprayed liberally with butter. After that, the real fun begins.
“I love the sugar,” Lee said, sprinkling more than a pinch onto his bread.
Along with heaping helpings of sugar, the kids also doused their bread with plenty of cinnamon. After that, as Effinger pointed out, it was just a matter of rolling your bread into a burrito shape before cutting it into sections with a plastic knife. Flip those sections over and, voila, you have several mini cinnamon rolls.
“This is the first week doing these recipes. We don’t have an oven so they have to pick no-bake options, or if they have something that needs heat and can be microwaved. They do all the research and really have to think in depth about it. Then they voted as a group and Ms. Jimma was the one chosen,” Weber said.
Weber stood across the room from the table as Effinger led her fellow campers through all the necessary steps. No one got upset, no one felt excluded, it was nothing but happiness and joy for a few precious moments. Weber smiled, for her it was nice to be able to stand back and let the kids lead themselves.
“This gives them a real opportunity to be leaders, to lead each other,” Weber said. “They are also helping out the younger kids by setting a good example.”
As an added bonus, it was pajama day at the camp. So not only did the campers get to make cinnamon rolls, they did so in their favorite PJs. A perfect start to one of those long summer days where nothing really happens, but plenty of memories are made.