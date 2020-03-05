As part of ongoing efforts to address aging infrastructure and improve the visitor experience, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is migrating parts of Doris Campground to Recreation.gov.
A portion of the camping area will remain as first come, first serve, specifically Loop A and the semi-primitive campground.
All other areas will transition to reservation-only with the first bookable date being March 9, 2020. Newly installed campsite markers will display existing reservations and campsite availability to arriving campers.
“We receive numerous requests each week for campsite reservations. We’re happy to now be able to provide this service in an effort to enhance the overall visitor experience. Campers will be able to make a reservation 24 hours a day and visit the refuge secure in the knowledge that their site is waiting for them,” Refuge Manager David Farmer said.
This migration also will allow refuge staff to more efficiently manage revenue generated by the campground. All of the revenue from the reservation system will remain in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, primarily at Wichita Mountains.
The refuge plans to use this revenue to mitigate impacts from rising visitation, renovate aging infrastructure, provide new interpretive exhibits, and improve the campgrounds and trails that visitors enjoy.
Members of the public wishing to make a reservation for Doris Campground may do so by following this link:
https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/10038733
While Doris Campground is currently the only refuge site listed in Recreation.gov, Charon’s Garden Backcountry Camping Permits and Fawn Creek Youth Campground also will be available in the near future.
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. Fish and Wildlife is both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals and commitment to public service.
For more information on the work of Fish and Wildlife and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov. Connect with its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/usfws, follow tweets at www.twitter.com/usfwshq, watch its YouTube Channel at http://www.youtube.com/usfws and download photos from its Flickr page at http://www.flickr.com/photos/usfwshq. For more information about Wichita Mountains, check online at www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains/ or on Facebook at @WichitaMountainsWildlifeRefuge.