STARKVILLE, MS — One of FISTA Innovation Park’s tenants has announced a $10 million contract to develop new kill chain automation capabilities that support air and missile defense operations, work that will be supported in the FISTA.

Officials with Camgian said this week the program will leverage AI technologies for intelligent defense systems, to enable advanced capabilities for detecting and defending a range of threats in highly contested air domains, according to a press release. They said this includes development of machine learning algorithms and software systems deployed within a distributed computing architecture that rapidly fuse and process large volumes of heterogeneous sensor data for deriving real-time threat assessments, targeting information, and course-of-action recommendations.

