STARKVILLE, MS — One of FISTA Innovation Park’s tenants has announced a $10 million contract to develop new kill chain automation capabilities that support air and missile defense operations, work that will be supported in the FISTA.
Officials with Camgian said this week the program will leverage AI technologies for intelligent defense systems, to enable advanced capabilities for detecting and defending a range of threats in highly contested air domains, according to a press release. They said this includes development of machine learning algorithms and software systems deployed within a distributed computing architecture that rapidly fuse and process large volumes of heterogeneous sensor data for deriving real-time threat assessments, targeting information, and course-of-action recommendations.
The programs will be supported by Camgian’s new location in Lawton’s FISTA Innovation Park.
“As the original tenant at the FISTA, we are excited to support work of this importance and technological significance in the Lawton-Ft. Sill community”, said David James, director of Oklahoma operations and product manager at Camgian. “The technologies being developed by our team at Camgian on these programs have the potential to be highly impactful in today’s emerging air threat environment and future conflicts.”
“Today’s air domain threats are unlike any we have seen in history,” said Camgian CEO and Founder Gary Butler. “Our objective is to leverage the power of advanced AI technologies to enable a next generation of intelligent defensive systems that support large-scale combat operations and can achieve new levels of speed, automation and effectiveness in today’s high-intensity air threat environment. Automation of the kill chain can transform our military capabilities, and we intend to be a technological leader for the DoD (Department of Defense) in this area.”