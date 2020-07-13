Cameron University is learning what it can during the Summer semester, making adjustments as administrators prepare for Fall and a "new normal."
Cameron, like universities across the nation, had to make on-the-fly adjustments in the middle of the Spring 2020 semester, as the nation locked down in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. For most educational institutions — higher and common education — that meant switching entirely to digital, meaning online courses or those conducted in conference format through programs such as Zoom. The change came with barely a week's notice, as university and college students in Oklahoma left campuses for Spring Break and didn't come back.
Cameron President John McArthur said his university successfully completed its Spring 2020 semester while implementing plans to move into the Summer term in a mostly digital format, with only limited coursework offered in person under strict safety and sanitation protocols.
Fall 2020 will be a blended semester, meaning students will have the option of traditional in-person classes as well as digital formats. It also will apply what the university has learned in the Summer semester.
Students are back on campus, but not quite in the numbers they have been in years past, administrators say. But, it's still better than the Spring semester, where the only students remaining on campus were those already in student housing and didn't have another place to go. Special arrangement were made for housing needs and food for those who remained, McArthur said.
Classes remain mostly digital this semester, but the difference is students "knew up front," he said, explaining that while Cameron always has some digital classes, everything was converted to that format in the Spring without warning.
A handful of Summer classes are traditional in-person settings, such as biology and chemistry. In those situations, furniture was rearranged to provide more distance between students — the 6-foot social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to help contain the spread of COVID-19. It's the same format that will be used for in-person classes when the Fall semester begins Aug. 17. But, that will mean some non-traditional locations for traditional courses, McArthur said.
"The CETES Conference Center will hold 45 people," he said, of a setting that will accommodate a larger class while keeping social distancing requirements.
The university also will have additional interactive television or Zoom sessions, make more of its courses available online, and provide more chat and discussion boards. McArthur said in May that it will be students who determine how many of these types of courses will be offered, as they enroll for Fall.
McArthur said the university also will be dealing with issues that may not be perceived as strictly education — and not just with students.
"There is employee anxiety," he said, of concerns from the teaching staff about being in a classroom, adding that while many instructors are ready to return to a social classroom setting, anxiety increases as the university moves closer to Aug. 17.
As of July 1, campus officials developed a set of expectations, meaning steps they expect students to take. One expectation: face coverings, McArthur said, adding while it is expected, masks/facial coverings have not yet been mandated as they have been on some other Oklahoma college/university campuses, although that policy may change. Social distancing is another expectation, meaning everyone on campus is expected to maintain the recommended 6 feet of social distance between themselves and others. Another: don't come to school sick.
"When in doubt, stay home," he said.
Cameron's adjustments and accommodations for students and staff — to include sanitation protocols — is being eased by $1.5 million in federal stimulus funding designated to the university under the CARES Act. That will allow the university to do more cleaning, to erect signs to remind people of safety protocols, and to provide PPE (personal protective equipment, such as masks) to students.
"It's costing us more to teach a class," McArthur said, of safety measures.
Administrators aren't yet ready to say how many students will return to campus.
McArthur said while Fall enrollment has been steady, most educational administrators expect some students to step back for a year, waiting to see what happens with COVID-19 before returning to school. McArthur said while the 2020-2021 budget is based on a 15 percent drop in enrollment, it's too early to make firm predictions on how many students will return.
But, that "wait and see" posture isn't affecting the university's largest decisions, to include student living arrangements.
The biggest change will be at Cameron dormitory. Where students typically share a dorm room, that won't be true this year.
"No roommates," McArthur said.
While bathrooms still will be communal, floors will be self-contained. McArthur said each floor will be its own family, and there won't be access between floors or visitors to rooms. Despite — or because of — the change, Cameron dormitory is filling up. McArthur said many students are opting for the less expensive housing alternative.
"We expect it to fill up faster than it did last year," he said, adding the university hasn't made a contingency plan in the event the dorm completely fills because it has been years since it was at 100 percent capacity.