While Cameron University won’t require masks for students when classes resume Monday, top level administrators will be wearing them.
Educational institutions, to include colleges and universities, cannot mandate masks as a requirement for attending classes, under a bill Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law in late May. So, while wearing masks can’t be mandatory at Cameron, “they will be strongly encouraged,” said Cameron President John McArthur, adding his plan is to model the behavior he wants from students and staff. So, he and his top administrators have committed to wearing masks.
“Lead by example,” he said. “Whenever I go into facilities, I’ll be masked. When I’m teaching a class, I’ll be masked up. We want people to opt to wear them. No force, no peer pressure.”
That change in mask policy, along with other plans, is a decided contrast to Fall 2020, when Cameron and other universities and colleges across the state implemented strict protocols to allow students and staff to safely return to traditional classes after finishing the Spring 2020 semester remotely. Those protocols ranged from mandatory masks/facial coverings for everyone in public places to strict limits on the size of gatherings on campus, whether it was class or student living areas. Protocols remained through the end of the Spring 2021 semester, but administrators began experimenting with fewer restrictions this summer, which will carry over into the Fall semester.
One adjustment McArthur expects everyone to have to make is seeing more people on campus, after a year when most students attended classes remotely.
“There will be more people around,” he said.
And, instructors will be allowing those people be closer together. While students in the Spring semester were still observing the 6-foot social distancing guideline, this year they will be 3 feet apart.
While more students are expected to return to traditional classes, students still will have virtual learning options: Zoom (everyone attends class virtually, at the same time) and online (classes are posted and students view them at their leisure).
Cameron expects each of those three options to take roughly one-third of total student enrollment, as students decide the best way to attend to meet their needs. Student demand will determine how classes are offered, but McArthur expects more students to return to traditional classrooms because some disciplines — arts, for example — aren’t as successful online as they are in person.
To handle traditional classes, Cameron will continue to do what it did last year: many spaces on campus normally rented will be kept for classes so students can social distance in sessions with larger enrollments. For example, the CETES conference space will remain a lecture hall, and space normally leased in the McMahon Centennial Complex will be kept for class space.
McArthur doesn’t expect the fluidity of last year’s class attendance, predicting students will stay with a single format. But, Cameron still has the option of going totally virtual, if necessary. The idea is finding the best format for students, avoiding disruptions to learning “at all costs.”
“We want to move forward,” he said.
There will be less stringent restrictions on face-to-face interaction, McArthur said, adding while Cameron wants a good learning experience, administrators want students safe. So, while students can expect to see a return of activities such as plays, art shows and athletic competitions, social distancing guidelines will be followed. While vaccinations can’t be required, McArthur will encourage students to take the vaccine and plans for periodic clinics to make that easier.
Living arrangements, one of the biggest areas of adjustment when students returned to campus in Fall 2020, will change. Last year, a significant number of apartments in Cameron Village were reserved as quarantine sites for students, while each floor in the dorms was restricted to those who lived on that floor.
Changes made this school year for the estimated 10 percent of Cameron students who live on campus, came, in part, because of what officials learned last year. For example, the campus has modified the policy that allowed only residents of a particular floor to be there. McArthur said while the rule did help with health issues, it created another problem.
“It was hard, mentally,” he said, explaining the policy added an extra layer of isolation for students already struggling with socialization, so this year, others will be allowed on dorm floors.
What won’t change: dorm students will live one to a room, and every other room on the floor will be vacant to help with social distancing (that policy might change if student demand for rooms exceeds availability). Students in Cameron Village also will stay one per room, but there will be more apartments available because fewer will be reserved for quarantined students.
“It’s a lesson we learned last year,” he said. “When students became ill, most chose to go home.”
The answer to life this year on campus is going to be self policing, McArthur said, of expectations that students and staff will work to minimize the spread of COVID-19. It worked last year.
“That helped students feel more comfortable,” McArthur said, adding those precautions will bring more students back to campus this year. “Campuses are meant to be occupied.”