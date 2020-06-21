Cameron University is among the higher education institutions in Oklahoma that will receive grants in the 2020-2021 school year from the Women’s Foundation of Oklahoma.
Cameron and 15 other universities and colleges met the criteria of focusing on providing support (advice/counseling, mentoring, referral/guidance, serving as advocates, specific materials and/or assistance) for single mother students and the proposed program’s ability for broad impact on a significant number of students.
Cameron University will receive $5,000 for its Supporting Single Aggie Mothers program.
“The mission of the Women’s Foundation of Oklahoma is deliberate and unique. Providing these vital services to single mothers is not only necessary, but it also empowers women as they work to obtain higher education,” said Communities Foundation of Oklahoma Executive Director, Teresa Rose Crook. “Communities Foundation of Oklahoma is proud to partner with WFO as they work to improve the lives of Oklahoma women and children.”