Cameron University’s budget for the new academic year continues to focus attention on its primary asset: students.

Oklahoma State Regent for Higher Education approved the 2023-2024 budget last week, allowing Cameron to place its budget and plans for tuition, meal and housing increases into place, said Cameron President John McArthur. While expenditures are projected to be $3.336 million less, the budget still will focus on students via new programs and services.

Recommended for you