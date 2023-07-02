Cameron University

Cameron University put its 2023-2024 budget into place Saturday, after winning approval earlier in the week from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

The $42.326 million budget reflects $1.45 million more in state-appropriated funding, but the end of CARES Act-related funding. It also includes more revenue because of increases in tuition, housing and meal plans, but $3.337 million less in expenditures. Cameron President John McArthur said the resulting budget still allows Cameron to focus on providing high-quality education to its students and compensating its faculty and staff.

Recommended for you