Local residents are cautioned to be aware of a fraudulent fund-raising activity claiming to be affiliated with Cameron University.
Reports indicate that at least one person wearing CU logo apparel is conducting door-to-door fundraising to assist the CU soccer team with traveling to a championship game in Los Angeles, Calif. The fraudulent activity involves the purchase of magazines and/or books through the Literacy Outreach Program with 50 percent of proceeds benefiting the CU soccer team.
Cameron does not have a soccer team and does not authorize its sports teams to do door-to-door fundraising. Any resident who is approached by anyone claiming to be fundraising for a Cameron University sports team should immediately contact the Lawton Police Department’s non-emergency line at (580) 581-3270.
Callers should be prepared to provide LPD with a physical description of the individual as well as a direction of travel. Providing as many details as possible will assist LPD with the investigation.