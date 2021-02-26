Cameron University will receive more than $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop a distance-learning network that will be used to improve learning opportunities for students in 28 rural schools across Southwest Oklahoma, including those in Comanche County.
The announcement was made Thursday by the USDA, which is investing $42.3 million nationwide to help rural residents gain access to health care and educational opportunities. Grants totaling $1.7 million have been awarded to Cameron University, Lane Public Schools and Okmulgee Public Schools to provide distance-learning services in their respective portions of Oklahoma.
Cameron’s $412,090 grant will be used to link the university’s Lawton and Duncan campuses to 28 rural school districts in Comanche, Caddo, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Jefferson, Kiowa, Stephens and Tillman counties. CU will use interactive video technology to provide high school students access to college-level coursework, including those in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Rural school districts that will be part of the network are Cache, Chattanooga, Geronimo, Indiahoma and Sterling in Comanche County; Anadarko, Boone-Apache, Carnegie, Cement and Cyril in Caddo County; Temple and Walters in Cotton County; Elmore City-Pernell in Garvin County; Rush Springs and Verden in Grady County; Ryan and Waurika in Jefferson County; Snyder in Kiowa County; Bray-Doyle, Central High, Comanche, Empire, Grandview, Marlow, Velma-Alma in Stephens County; and Frederick, Grandfield and Tipton in Tillman County.
Cameron University, which has more than 25 years experience in the distance-learning field, will deliver the appropriate STEM courses to rural high schools that will enable students to satisfy high school graduation requirements while simultaneously earning college credit applicable to future degrees.
The network will allow teachers, administrators and paraprofessionals to continue their education and advance their career goals. Professional development will be provided through access to workshops, training, and the latest research in the field of teaching and instructional delivery with an emphasis on STEM coursework.
Parents, students and counselors can participate in training sessions and workshops explaining the process of enrolling in college, including the financial aid component. These will be led by Cameron University staff.
The project also will focus on distance learning presentations about the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program. These will be geared to students, parents, and counselors to ensure eligible students will receive access to the scholarship program. Yet another facet of the project will connect end-user schools with mental health resources at Cameron to increase awareness of mental health issues and provide training.
Cameron University has up to three years to implement all aspects of the program. The university expects to start delivery of coursework to a portion of the schools as early as Fall 2021, and will add additional schools and coursework with each successive semester.