Cameron University will present CU Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM, a conference aimed at strengthening the leadership skills of women in Southwest Oklahoma, on Wednesday.
Shelby Morris, training coordinator for Oklahoma State University, will present the keynote address focusing on the Clifton StrengthsFinder program. Seating is limited to 80 participants, and pre-registration is required.
Registrants will receive a StrengthsFinder access code and are encouraged to take the assessment before the conference. Interested parties who wish to participate via Zoom should register in advance as well. To pre-register for the live event or to receive a Zoom link, go to https://www.cameron.edu/chem-phys-eng/high-impact-opportunities/womens-conference. The program is open to the public at no cost and takes place in the McCasland Ballroom in the McMahon Centennial Complex. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Morris, who holds certifications from Covey, Gallup, Articulate, and the Association for Talent Development, creates both classroom and online learning experiences for diverse groups across OSU’s five campuses. With a focus on participant-centered facilitation, she leads her sessions with a passion for learning.
Morris will kick off the event at 5:30 p.m. by introducing participants to Clifton’s StengthsFinder 2.0, a social, emotional, and cognitive assessment that aims to help individuals identify their strengths. She will then walk participants through their test results. At the end of the program, participants will have a better idea of their strengths and how to use them to further their goals and ambitions.
The keynote address will be following by a reception and networking opportunity at 6:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to network and build further connections with local women in leadership.
Following the reception and networking session, Morris will be joined by Samantha Leonard, virtual-evening middle school math teacher with Lawton Public Schools, for a panel discussion at 7 p.m. Leonard teaches grades 6-8 asynchronously with colorful video examples and engaging online content. In her first year with LPS, she was recognized as the 2019 Central Middle School Rookie of the Year. Morris and Leonard will share their personal journey to success, including road blocks or detours along the way. There will also be an open Q&A for conference goers to ask impromptu questions of the panelists.
“CU Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM” is sponsored by CU Lectures and Concerts and the CU Home Savings Bank Endowed Lectureship in Organizational Leadership. The event will be hosted by the CU Engineering Club.
For more information, contact Sheila Youngblood, syoungbl@cameron.edu or 580-591-8005.