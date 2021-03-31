The Cameron University Department of Education will hold a “CU Become a Teacher” virtual workshop for anyone who is considering entering the teaching field.
The Zoom presentation will take place at 6 p.m. April 6 at 6 p.m. This free, specialized presentation will focus on the multiple pathways for becoming a teacher.
“There are numerous pathways to teacher certification in Oklahoma, depending on an individual’s interest area and background,” said Jennifer Dennis, Dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies.
CU Become a Teacher will offer information to those who have a college degree, those who have earned college credit but have yet to earn a degree, and those who have yet to earn college credit.
To register, go to https://www.cameron.edu/education/events to receive a Zoom link to the presentation.
For more information, email Graduate and Transfer Admissions Counselor, Tracy Price, at tprice@cameron.edu or call 580-581-6749.