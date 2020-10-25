Residents of Southwest Oklahoma who are interested in learning about becoming a Licensed Marital and Family Therapist (LMFT) or a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) are invited to join Cameron University’s “CU Be A Therapist” virtual presentation at 6 p.m. Nov. 4.
To register online and receive a secure link to the Zoom presentation, go to https://www.cameron.edu/psychology/events.
“CU Be A Therapist” will feature Dr. Joanni Sailor, LMFT, Professor of Psychology and director of the Cameron Psychology Clinic, and Paul James, Instructor, Department of Psychology, as well as a current student and alumni from CU’s psychology graduate programs. Attendees will learn about two of the tracks offered under CU’s Master of Science in Behavioral Sciences: Counseling as well as Marriage and Family Therapy.
Licensed Professional Counselors (LPCSs) focus on mental, emotional and behavioral issues in a variety of health care settings. They work with individuals, groups, and couples in roles as wide-ranging as substance abuse counseling, psychoanalysis, learning disability counseling and more.
Licensed Marital and Family Therapists (LMFTs) are mental health professionals trained in psychotherapy and family systems. They are licensed to diagnose and treat mental and emotional disorders within the context of marriage, couples and family systems. Marriage and family therapy is brief, solution-focused, specific with attainable therapeutic goals, and designed with the "end in mind."