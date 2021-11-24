Cameron University will host tree lighting ceremonies at both its Lawton and Duncan campuses to herald the start of the holiday season.
Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 in Bentley Gardens on the Lawton campus. Cameron University-Duncan’s celebration will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 2. Both events are open to the public at no charge.
All activities will take place outdoors, so community members are advised to bundle up so they can visit each of the four activity stations that will be set up on the grounds. Hot cocoa and take-away cookie decorating kits will be available, as will a selfie station complete with holiday-themed props. Visitors also can pick up a “make your own ornament kit” so they can continue the holiday spirit at home.
Attendees will receive a free Cameron commemorative tree ornament as long as supplies last.
“We’re thrilled to host a community tree lighting at both Cameron campuses this year, after taking a year off due to COVID,” says John McArthur, CU president. “This year, our activities will be tailored in a more ‘come and go’ format and will all take place outdoors. I look forward to greeting valued community members on campus as we kick off the holiday season.”
Parking for the Lawton event is available at the intersection of Southwest University Drive and Southwest D Avenue.
CU-Duncan is located at 3100 W. Bois D’Arc Ave., with parking available adjacent to the building.