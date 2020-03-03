Cameron University will have two Graduation Fairs in order to facilitate its upcoming commencement.
Graduation Fairs will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday at CU-Duncan and from from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 10 on the Lawton campus in the McCasland Ballroom. Each Graduation Fair is a “one-stop shop” where members of the Class of 2020 have the opportunity to coordinate numerous elements that contribute to a worry-free graduation.
This year’s graduates will have the opportunity to have a senior portrait — complete with cap and gown — taken by a professional photographer, so students should be “photo ready.” There is no fee to sit for a portrait; students will only pay for either digital or print versions, should they wish.
Other commencement-related services that will be available are completing the application for graduation; purchasing a cap and gown; ordering graduation announcements; exploring graduate school options; discussing student loan obligations; learning about job searches and more.
Representatives from the offices of the Registrar, Cameron University Alumni Association, Career Services, Admissions, CU Print Shop and Financial Aid, as well as the CU Bookstore, will be available to assist graduates.
Cameron’s 2020 Commencement ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 1 at Cameron University Stadium. The official hooding ceremony for graduate students will take place at 3 p.m. on May 1 in Aggie Gym.