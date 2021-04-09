Cameron University will host two information sessions for adults looking to complete their college degree as part of Reach Higher: Reconnect Week, April 12-16.
CU’s Reach Higher Week will feature virtual sessions on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, and from 5-6 p.m. Thursday.
These Reconnect sessions are "come and go," so you may join anytime during the event.
To register for either session, go to https://www.cameron.edu/business/events/registration-for-reconnect-events to receive a secure Zoom link.
Participants will learn about CU’s Organizational Leadership degree program as well as financial assistance, admissions and enrollment. Additional information about the Reach Higher program can be found at https://reachhigherok.org.
“We understand that adults who are considering a return to college to complete a degree program will no doubt have concerns about time, money, schedules and more,” said Krystal Brue, chair, CU Department of Business. “The great thing about CU’s organizational leadership degree program is that it allows flexible scheduling, allowing students to maintain their normal work routine while completing their degree online.”
Upon successful completion of the program, students will receive a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational leadership, which prepares students for success in corporate, industrial, government and nonprofit careers.
Admission requirements include an associate degree or a minimum of 72 credit hours, must be 21 years of age or older, have a minimum 2.0 cumulative GPA in past college coursework, have completed general education requirements and satisfy all institutional requirements for completion of remedial coursework. A provisional admission status may be given to students who do not yet meet the minimum credit hours or general education requirements.