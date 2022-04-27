Six advanced conducting students at Cameron University this will demonstrate their skills by conducting the CU Concert Choir and the CU Concert Band on Thursday.
Victoria Chambers, Shay Hernandez, William McGee, Rachel McCurry, Mikayla Stephenson and Kenneth Williams will take up the conductor’s baton after a month of rehearsing with the two groups. The performance will take place in the University Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens/military/K-12 students. Admission is free to CU students, faculty and staff with CU ID. Patrons are encouraged to call (580) 581-2346 to reserve a seat.
Hernandez, a senior from Wichita Falls, will conduct Jacob Narverud’s “Ad Astra; Stephenson, a senior from Duncan, will take the baton on “Flight Song” by Kim Arneson; and McCurry, a junior from Lawton, will serve as conductor on Michael John Trotta’s “Carita Abundat.” All three plan to teach music in public schools after graduating from CU.
Dr. Christian Morren will conduct “Soon We Will Be Done” by Kyle Peterson, Mozart’s “Lacrymosa” from “Requiem in D minor, K. 626” and Keith Hampton’s “Praise His Holy Name.”
Williams, Chambers and Magee will conduct the CU Concert Band, directed by Dr. Lucas Kaspar, who teaches the class in advanced conducting. Williams, a junior from Lawton, will conduct Gustave Holst’s “Suite in F.” Chambers, a senior from Lawton, will conduct John Barnes Chance’s “Elegy.” Magee, a senior from Lawton, will conduct “William Byrd Suite” by Gordon Jacob. After completing his CU degree, Williams plans to pursue a master’s degree in music. Chambers and Magee plan to teach music in public schools.
Kaspar will conduct John Philip Sousa’s “Liberty Bell March.”
To close the concert, the ensembles will join forces to perform Mykola Lysenko’s “Prayer for Ukraine.” Written in 1885, the piece was chosen in honor of the current crisis in Ukraine.
Kaspar said that the concert is a great way to prepare students for a career in music.
“Dr. Morren and I decided to feature the Advanced Conducting students because we want the students to be equipped for wherever their musical journey takes them after graduating from Cameron,” Kaspar said. “Conducting an ensemble entails a lot more than waving your arms around and telling people what to do. All the students have greatly improved since they began studying conducting in the Fall 2021 semester. Dr. Morren and I are both very proud of how far all the students have come.”