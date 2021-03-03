Cameron University has scheduled two graduation fairs to assist students who are completing their studies and plan to participate in spring Commencement.
Two events are planned — one on Cameron’s Lawton campus, and the other at CU-Duncan. The Duncan fair will run from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10. The fair on the main Lawton campus will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, in the McMahon Centennial Complex.
During these in-person events, students will be able to coordinate a variety of commencement-related activities and services in one setting, including completing the application for graduation, purchasing a cap and gown, ordering graduation announcements, exploring graduate school options, discussing student loan obligations, and learning about job searches.
Following CU’s COVID-19 protocols, social distancing and room capacity limits will be in effect and masks will be required.
Representatives from the Registrar’s Office, Cameron University Alumni Association, Career Services, Admissions, CU Printing Services and Financial Assistance, as well as the CU Bookstore, will be available to guide graduation candidates through the process. Students unable to participate in the in-person event may still access graduation services by contacting each office individually.
Because of the pandemic, this year’s Commencement at CU will consist of two ceremonies – one on Friday, May 7, and one on Saturday, May 8. Both ceremonies begin at 7:30 p.m. and will take place in Cameron Stadium. Candidates for graduation will be assigned to one of the ceremonies based on their major. Holding ceremonies on two consecutive evenings will allow graduates to invite more family and friends to the celebration.
In the event of inclement weather on either night, a makeup ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, in Cameron Stadium.