UPDATED 2:15 p.m.
Due to the continuing impact of hazardous weather, including the likelihood of significant snowfall, Cameron University will close its Lawton and Duncan campuses on Wednesday.
All offices are closed and instruction in all course formats has been cancelled. Each faculty member will inform students in each class about specific alternative arrangements.
The majority of City of Lawton sites and facilities will close at 3 p.m. today and remain closed through the entire day on Wednesday. Another round of severe weather is expected to begin this afternoon and citizens are still urged to avoid travel.
Streets crews are conducting inspections, restocking materials and checking fluids to continue emergency operations. Crews will work throughout the night and then in 12-hour shifts as conditions warrant.
Citizens are also advised to conserve energy in accordance with requests from local utility companies.