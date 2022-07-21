Cameron University President John McArthur pointed to some changes students will notice as they resume classes Aug. 15 for the fall semester.
He said construction on the library’s new atrium is complete, and the coffee shop placed there has proven very popular. The elevator upgrade in Shepler Towers also is progressing, with McArthur noting he, students and staff can’t wait until that work is complete. The Duncan campus also is undergoing extensive renovations to reflect higher usage.
On the academic side, the campus is beefing up its enrichment center, where McArthur said the sole job of nine staff members “is to keep students in school” by providing alternatives to whatever problems they are facing. He said he and his staff also remain committed to fully reopening the campus to students and community activities, with one goal to be efforts to “create a place to hang out.” That means activities calculated to bring and keep students on campus, he said.
While stringent protocols will be eased, McArthur said the university will continue to acknowledge COVID-19 still has an affect on life. Furniture is being returned to classrooms to allow more students inside, and masks will not be mandated on campus.
“But, those who elect to wear them can do so,” he said, of efforts to make all students feel comfortable.
That’s part of the reason the university will continue the on-line classes that have become increasingly popular with students balancing the need for safety against classwork.
Other goals include: Increase student worker minimum wages to $10 per hour (they were $9); develop and implement a student experimental portfolio to record service, awards and work experience to complement a student’s academic record, providing a reference tool for employers; and renovate existing facilities and technologies to meet the needs of current and future students, to include renovation of the CETES Conference Center and creation of an engineering and cybersecurity instruction facility.