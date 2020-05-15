Nine Cameron University students have been elected to membership in Gamma Sigma Epsilon, a national honor society in chemistry.
In order to become a member of Gamma Sigma Epsilon, undergraduate students must have completed a minimum of 18 semester hours in chemistry and have a GPA of 3.0 overall and a 3.2 in chemistry.
The following CU students have fulfilled the membership requirements and were inducted through a virtual initiation on May 1:
Duncan: Jade Cook
Georgetown, Texas: Peyton Little
Hondo, Texas: Eduardo Gutierrez
Lagos, Nigeria: Anuoluwapo Onabanjo
Lawton/Fort Sill: Kaylee Craig, Tiffany Jett Carter, Stephen McBride, Mariah Pierce, Colin To