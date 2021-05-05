Two Cameron University students have earned membership in Phi Alpha Theta, the national honor society in history.
Lousinda Dupuy and James Mills, both of Lawton, have met the membership requirements to join the organization.
In order to join Phi Alpha Theta, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours in History that have been earned in the classroom or online, or through AP or transfer credits (or a combination thereof). A minimum GPA of 3.1 in History and 3.0 GPA overall are required.
Phi Alpha Theta’s mission is to promote the study of history through the encouragement of research, good teaching, publication and the exchange of learning and ideas among historians. Cameron’s chapter, Alpha Alpha Kappa, was chartered in 1982. Douglas Catterall serves as chapter adviser.