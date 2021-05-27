Forty-four Cameron University students have met the rigorous requirements to join Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and largest all-discipline honor society.

Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and the top 7.5 percent of juniors.

Students who accepted membership are listed by hometown:

Apache: Connie Goodwin

Cache: Mikel Blann

Comanche: Heather Wylie

Duncan: Jasmine Afable, Martha Bowen, Wendy Brown, Addilyn Rhodes

Elgin: Morgan Harless, Morgan Magness, Rhonda Morton, Caroline Stevenson

Ennis, Texas: Ryan Carter

Fletcher: Chloe Phillips, Erin Stoll

Frederick: Michele Pierce

Geronimo: Wyatt Johnson, Luke McLennan

Lawton: Hannah Anderson, Larry (Levi) Bassett, Haley Beller, Shalyn Bowles, Daisy Cossio, Kyndall Erricson, Chad Hobbs, Heather Kimball, Janet Love, Melody Morales, Brooke Morriston, Brooke Nielsen, Andrew Ortelli, Hannah Reyes, Gary Shepherd, Nancy Snell, April Starr, Mercedes Terry, Colin To, Ashley Williams, Calista Young

Marlow: Zachary Himes, Ciara Johnson, Randi Whaley

Randlett: William Clem

Santa Rosa, Calif.: Lynnsey Manard

Walters: Dorothy Justice

Phi Kappa Phi, founded in 1897, has more than 280 chapters worldwide. The Cameron University chapter was established in 1975. Cameron is host to one of only five chapters in Oklahoma and is the only regional university in the state with a Phi Kappa Phi chapter.