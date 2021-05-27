Forty-four Cameron University students have met the rigorous requirements to join Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and largest all-discipline honor society.
Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and the top 7.5 percent of juniors.
Students who accepted membership are listed by hometown:
Apache: Connie Goodwin
Cache: Mikel Blann
Comanche: Heather Wylie
Duncan: Jasmine Afable, Martha Bowen, Wendy Brown, Addilyn Rhodes
Elgin: Morgan Harless, Morgan Magness, Rhonda Morton, Caroline Stevenson
Ennis, Texas: Ryan Carter
Fletcher: Chloe Phillips, Erin Stoll
Frederick: Michele Pierce
Geronimo: Wyatt Johnson, Luke McLennan
Lawton: Hannah Anderson, Larry (Levi) Bassett, Haley Beller, Shalyn Bowles, Daisy Cossio, Kyndall Erricson, Chad Hobbs, Heather Kimball, Janet Love, Melody Morales, Brooke Morriston, Brooke Nielsen, Andrew Ortelli, Hannah Reyes, Gary Shepherd, Nancy Snell, April Starr, Mercedes Terry, Colin To, Ashley Williams, Calista Young
Marlow: Zachary Himes, Ciara Johnson, Randi Whaley
Randlett: William Clem
Santa Rosa, Calif.: Lynnsey Manard
Walters: Dorothy Justice
Phi Kappa Phi, founded in 1897, has more than 280 chapters worldwide. The Cameron University chapter was established in 1975. Cameron is host to one of only five chapters in Oklahoma and is the only regional university in the state with a Phi Kappa Phi chapter.