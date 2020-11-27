Cameron University staff members Tiffany Hamilton, Tina Nickell and Brandy Scott are the recipients of the 2020 Pickaxe Awards, which recognize full-time Cameron employees whose performance is above and beyond expectations. Hamilton is an administrative assistant in the Department of Education, Nickell is an administrative assistant in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, and Scott is an administrative assistant in the Department of Sports and Exercise Science. Each received a $1,000 stipend and a commemorative award.
The Pickaxe Award is presented annually to recognize full-time employees whose performance exceeds the expectations of their job descriptions. The award recipients have made a contribution and/or commitment that has resulted in a significant difference to Cameron students, visitors, or other employees, or whose commitment to their job responsibilities, department, or the university stands out as a clear example to all other employees. Award recipients must have been employed full-time at least one year at Cameron. Nominations were made by Cameron students, faculty and staff. Recipients were selected by the university’s Executive Council.
Hamilton was referred to as “the backbone of the Department of Education” by one nominator, who cited Hamilton’s willingness to take on additional duties and to help students. The nominator also wrote, “Without Tiffany’s empathy, critical thinking skills and determination to make sure everything is taken care of, the Department of Education would not be the success that it is.”
Nickell was cited for her efforts in ensuring that the department continued to deliver quality instruction to its students during the pandemic as well as her knowledge of new instructional technologies that were implemented this summer. Her willingness to serve as an exam proctor was also noted. “Tina Nickell has played an integral role in the continued function of our department,” one nominator wrote. Another wrote, “She exemplifies the qualities needed to allow our faculty to teach without worry and our students to be successful.”
Scott was recognized for her commitment to students as well as the effective communication she maintains with department faculty members. One nominator referred to Scott as “a problem solver and an excellent communicator” in addition to citing her “strong attention to detail.” Another called her “our first line with many students” and referred to Scott as “invaluable to the department.”