Cameron University has a full slate of activities planned for new and returning students during Welcome Week, which kicks off on Sunday.
Welcome Week activities are open to all Cameron students at no charge and are sponsored by the Programming Activities Council (PAC), a student-led organization, unless otherwise noted.
Welcome Week starts with a family-friendly Block Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Bentley Gardens. A variety of student organizations, campus departments and Paint the Town Black and Gold partners will be on hand to provide information and fun-filled activities.
On Monday, Aug. 16 — the first day of fall classes — students may drop by PAC’s Color Me Cameron tie-dye event, which takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Sciences Complex. Express yourself by picking your own colors and designs to create an individualized tie-dye T-shirt.
Free snow cones, provided by the Office of Campus Life, will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library parking lot.
Students wanting to express their artistic abilities can head to PAC’s Paint Night, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the McCasland Ballroom in the McMahon Centennial Complex. Participants will receive paints and supplies and will create their own masterpiece following step-by-step guided instruction.
On Wednesday, Aug. 18, you may give in to your sweet tooth by dropping by PAC’s Sweet Thang Giveaway, starting at 11 a.m. in the lobby of the McMahon Centennial Complex, to pick up a pastry.
A pep rally and volleyball scrimmage will be held Aug. 19 in Aggie Gym. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and mini-games for prizes will start at 5:30 p.m. Students will receive a voucher for concessions. The pep rally kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by a volleyball scrimmage at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Spirit shirts will be on sale all week in the Office of Campus Life, located on the second floor of the McMahon Centennial Complex. Shirts cost $5 with CU student ID and $7 without CU student ID.