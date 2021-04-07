Cameron University will hold a presentation to explain its two undergraduate degree programs in psychology.
The free, virtual informational presentation will feature specifics about each of the degree programs, including courses, tracks and opportunities for undergraduate research. Career options will also be covered. CU in Psychology will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
To register, go to https://www.cameron.edu/psychology/events. Registrants will receive a secure link to the presentation. For more information, contact Shaun Calix, Chair, CU Department of Psychology, at scalix@cameron.edu or call 580-581-2360.
“Cameron’s degree programs in psychology and family and child studies are springboards to careers in a variety of areas, including research, mental health, early childhood and family services,” Calix said. “No matter which career path graduates choose, the field of psychology is rewarding and plays a significant role in helping people learn how the human mind works, how families operate, and how to best support child development, as well as effective communication and personal growth and development.”
The Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree program focuses on various areas of psychology including mental health, social psychology, developmental psychology, and cognitive psychology, with an emphasis on conducting psychological research. Graduates of this program typically go on to careers in psychological research, or counseling or family therapy after completing a graduate degree.
The Bachelor of Science in Family and Child Studies degree program focuses on family and child development and services, with emphases on family dynamics, family life education, and early childhood education and care. Graduates in this program typically go on to careers in preschools and daycares as lead teachers and directors, family services non-profit organizations and state agencies, or, after completing a graduate degree, marriage and family therapy.