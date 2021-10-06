Enrollment for the spring 2022 semester at Cameron University begins later this month.
Tiered enrollment by classification starts on Oct. 26 for graduate students, seniors and honors students. Juniors can enroll on Oct. 27, sophomores on Oct. 28, and freshmen on Oct. 29. Open enrollment for all students begins Nov. 1.
Admitted, degree-seeking students must meet with an academic adviser before they can enroll. Current students should log into their Aggie Access account to identify their designated advisrr and then schedule a meeting to discuss course selection for the upcoming semester.
First-time students and new transfer students at the Lawton campus should contact the Academic Advising Center at 580-581-6741 to schedule an appointment. Students attending CU-Duncan should call 580-581-5950 for assistance with course registration.
A searchable course schedule is available online at https://www.cameron.edu/registrar/course-schedule.
Classes for the Spring 2022 semester begin Jan. 10.
To learn more about the admissions process, visit www.cameron.edu/admissions or call 580-581-2289. For those undecided about a major, visit https://www.cameron.edu/academics/mymajors to take a short quiz to identify which Cameron University programs are a fit for you.